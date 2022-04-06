GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Kevin Ross, who recently had a Top 10 hit on Billboard’s Urban AC Radio charts with “Looking for Love” will join R&B veterans Kem and

Babyface on their “The Full Circle Tour.”

Ross has written and produced for artists such as Trey Songz, Ari Lennox, Toni Braxton, Jacob Latimore, Tank,

Case, and many others. This is a full-circle moment for Ross as his debut project “The Awakening” with

production from Babyface in 2017 and Ross is former label mates with Kem.

