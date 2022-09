Stephen Houck, CEO of SLRRRP Shots joins us to talk about the product and how it ended up taking over the College World Series.

SLRRRP SHOTS launched in Las Vegas, NV in March 2018. Slrrrp gelatin shots are now sold in over 20,000 retail locations across 45 states and several countries. Key retail partnerships include Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Food Lion (Ahold Delhaize), Giant Eagle, Sheetz, Total Wine, Circle K, Caesars Entertainment Properties, and MGM Resorts.