MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The brother of rapper Yo Gotti was killed in a shooting that injured another man outside a Hickory Hill nightclub Saturday, according to a close family friend.

A Memphis Police officer heard shots fired at Perignon’s Restaurant and Event Center on Winchester Road, and responded to the scene at 4:15 p.m.

One man was taken to St. Francis where he was pronounced dead. The other man arrived at St. Francis by private vehicle in critical condition.

Memphis Police on Sunday evening identified the victim in this case as Anthony Mims, 47. They believe he was possibly targeted by the shooter.

A source confirmed to WREG that Mims, aka “Big Jook,” is the brother of Memphis rapper Yo Gotti, whose real name is Mario Mims.

The suspects got away in a white Ford Explorer with tinted windows, MPD said. They released photos of the suspects’ vehicle. No arrests have been made.