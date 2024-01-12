HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host a tribute concert in honor of alumnus and singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

The “Margaritaville” singer, who was 76, passed away on September 1, 2023, after a battle with Merkel cell skin cancer.

The tribute concert will be held on Sunday, January 14 at Southern Station in Spirit Park on the USM campus in Hattiesburg.

Lloyd “Hurricane” Munn and the Forecasters will headline the special concert. Steven Taylor, son of Greg “Fingers” Taylor, will be a featured guest.

The concert is free and open to the general public. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Brewsky’s.

James William Buffett was born on Christmas day 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and raised in the port town of Mobile, Alabama. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and went from busking the streets of New Orleans to playing six nights a week at Bourbon Street clubs.

He released his first record, “Down To Earth,” in 1970 and issued seven more on a regular yearly clip, with his 1974 song “Come Monday” from his fourth studio album “Living and Dying in ¾ Time,” peaking at No. 30. Then came “Margaritaville.”

“Margaritaville,” released on Feb. 14, 1977, quickly took on a life of its own, becoming a state of mind for those ”wastin’ away,” an excuse for a life of low-key fun and escapism for those “growing older, but not up.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.