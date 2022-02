HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour will have a show in Hattiesburg on Monday, March 28.

Doors will open at the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater at 6:00 p.m. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. A block party will begin at 6:00 p.m. in front of the theater.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75 and VIP tickets include a Meet and Greet with Steve-O. You must be at least 18-years-old to attend. Purchase tickets here.