BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A contemporary Christian music singer will perform in Brandon just in time for the holiday season.

Steven Curtis Chapman will bring “Acoustic Christmas” to City Hall Live. The concert will be on November 30 at 7:00 p.m. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.