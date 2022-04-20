JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – STOMP will perform at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson on April 20, 2022.

The Broadway production is focused on a group who can make wonderful sounds with everyday items. The show is apart of the Jackson Live series. There will be a new season of live performances starting in the fall of 2022.

“We’ve really seen a great response from the audience. They are excited to get back in the theatre and see live performances, so were excited to see a good turnout tonight,” said David Lewis, Deputy director of the Department of Human and Cultural Services for the City of Jackson.

The STOMP show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on April 20. Tickets will be available at the door or on Ticketmaster.