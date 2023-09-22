WAVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Sylvester Stallone movie is being filmed on the Mississippi Coast.

WXXV reported the movie, “Armored,” is being produced by Convergence Production and will feature Stallone and Jason Patrick.

The film will be an action movie about a father and son’s adventure across the United States. One of the filming locations was at the Keesler Federal Credit Union in Waveland.

The production cast and extras are mostly made up of Mississippi locals.

According to the filmmakers, the productions is approved by SAG-AFTRA and is following their guidelines amid the strike.