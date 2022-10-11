Tanya Nolan is a soulful R&B/ Pop singer, songwriter, actor, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and producer known for her unique power vocals, original tracks, and cinematic music videos in multiple genres including R&B, Pop, and Dance Music to name a few.

Tanya arrived on the national stage with the release of her R&B record, “No Pressure.” The record landed on the TOP 40 radio stations across America including Music Choice and iHeartRadio. With the release of the dance remix, “No Pressure” (The Bruce Bang Remix), the remix charted on national Dance charts and was featured on C89.5 in Seattle, one of the top 10 radio stations in America along with KHTS, a Ryan Seacrest station in San Diego.

Tanya’s follow-up release, “Smile On My Face,” made its debut on national commercial radio in March of 2021. The song rose up the charts in less than 2 ½ weeks from 120 to #43. In April 2021, “Smile On My Face” also landed Tanya Nolan on Billboard’s most added records in the Top 5 under Jennifer Hudson’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

“Good Woman” is currently charting in the 20’s on Billboard’s R&B Charts with airplay on Sirius XM, Music Choice, PANDORA’s Adult R&B Playlist and multiple R&B stations across America. She recently was featured as a special in-studio guest at Houston’s #1 R&B station, Majic 102.1 with Funky Larry Jones and Ali Siddiq. She was also a special guest on Sirius XM’s Heart & Soul’s Top 20 Platinum Countdown with BJ Stone. Tanya Nolan has been featured in various media outlets including Singers Room, Voyage Houston, The Source Magazine, FOX, NBC, and ABC News. Tanya continues to build and expand her record label in the city of Houston with the zeal of a woman committed to creating music that is relatable.