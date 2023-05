FILE – Ted Nugent performs at Rams Head Live in Baltimore on Aug. 16, 2013. (AP Photo)

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ted Nugent is coming to the City of Brandon in July!

The guitarist and singer will perform at City Hall Live on July 18 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., according to Red Mountain Entertainment.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Nugent, whose career spans five decades, is best known for the hits “Stranglehold,” “Cat Scratch Fever,” and “High Enough.”