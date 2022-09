Tiffany Daniels joins us to talk about ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ returning to Nickelodeon for Season 2.

Tiffany Daniels stars as Sadie’s mom, a no-nonsense former college athlete who now works from home writing jingles. Her creative approach to life can often be a little left-of-center, but there is no doubt that family comes first. The first season of “That Girl Lay Lay” dominated the Netflix top 10 lists after premiering on Nickelodeon in late 2021 and then globally on Netflix in January 2022.