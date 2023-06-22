Creator and Showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood joins us to talk about Season 2 of “Swagger” on Apple TV+, and why this season is all about community.

Isaiah Hill (“Jace Carson”) and Quvenzhané Wallis (“Crystal”) join us to talk about their characters, sports, and more.

Orlando Jones (“Dr. Emory Lawson”), Shinelle Azoroh (“Jenna Carson”), and Tristan Mack Wilds (“Alonzo Powers”) decide who has the most swagger, talk about the changes of this season, and more!

“Swagger” Season 2 hits Apple TV+ on June 23rd!