Creator/Director Dallas Jenkins joins us to talk about ‘The Chosen’ series. The rollout of Season 4 in theaters will begin with a two-week run of Episodes 1-3 on February 1, 2024, followed by Episodes 4-6 in theaters beginning February 15, and Episodes 7-8 beginning February 29 via Fathom Events in the U.S. and Canada.

After the full-season run in theaters concludes, The Chosen will announce the debut across streaming platforms including The Chosen TV app.