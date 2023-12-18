JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson will roll out the “purple” carpet for an advance screening and conversation about “The Color Purple.”

The screening will be hosted by the Southern Poverty Law Center, members of the Win With Black Women network, the Jackson (MS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated and the MS Black Women’s Roundtable: Letitia Johnson, Waikinya Clanton and Cassandra Welchlin.

The advance screening will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the B&B Theatres, Ridgeland, Northpark 14. “The Color Purple” releases nationwide in theaters on Christmas Day.

Following the screening of the film, there will be a discussion about the key themes experienced in the story.

This is an advance private screening and is by invitation only.