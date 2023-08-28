CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commodores will take the stage at the Bologna Performing Arts Center (BPAC) in Cleveland, Mississippi.

The concert will be held on Thursday, September 7, at 7:30 pm. This concert will open the Fall 2023 mainstage series.

For more than three decades, The Commodores have remained a force in the music industry. With hits like “Machine Gun” and “Sail On,” The Commodores became proven artists, selling over 60 million records and earning the title of “Grammy Award Winners” for their hit song “Night Shift” in 1986.

Tickets to The Commodores are on sale now at www.bolognapac.com or at the BPAC Ticket Office at 662-846-4626.