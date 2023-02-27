BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Doobie Brothers will bring their 50th anniversary tour to the Brandon Amphitheater this year.

The concert will be held on Saturday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster or the Amphitheater Box Office.

The four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are best known for their hits “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes.”

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet on this tour,” said Tom Johnston.