CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bologna Performing Arts Center will present Larry, Steve, & Rudy – The Gatlin Brothers, on Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The award-winning trio has been performing together for more than 60 years, and will bring their unique blend of country, gospel, and classic hits to the Mississippi Delta.

Their achievements include a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album.

Tickets to Larry, Steve & Rudy – The Gatlin Brothers are on sale now at www.bolognapac.com or at the BPAC Ticket Office at 662-846-4626.