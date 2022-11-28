Actor, Musician, and the “King of Christmas” Paul Greene, who with over 11 holiday films under his belt, has two starring roles in flicks this year – Great American Family’s I’M GLAD IT’S CHRISTMAS (Saturday, November 26th premiere) and CBS’s FIT FOR CHRISTMAS (Sunday, December 4th premiere). Well known for his many TV shows, rom-com movies, and the portrayal of “Dr. Carson Shepherd” for five seasons on the hit Hallmark Channel series “When Calls the Heart”, strikingly handsome and charming Greene is ready to bring on the cheer and celebrations this holiday season!