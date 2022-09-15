The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is stopping in Jackson, MS this Friday. The event is happening at the Jackson Convention Complex at 7 p.m. This year’s Award-Winning Artists are Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. Internet sensation NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the show.

Register for your FREE ticket: McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour: Jackson Tickets, Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite