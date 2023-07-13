PAWHUSKA, Okla. (KFOR) — “The Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond’s dog, Walter, has passed away. He was around 12 years old.

Drummond made the announcement about her beloved basset hound on Wednesday evening on her Facebook page.

Goodbye, sweet wonderful Walter. I’m going to bed early so I can turn off these tears and instead dream sweet memories of you, the most loving loyal pure-hearted doggie our family has ever known. Go find your brother Charlie and have some fun, ol’ boy. Ree Drummond via Facebook

Drummond says she’s been a basset hound girl since she was 3 years old.

Walter was known to many as the official greeter of the Drummond Ranch Lodge.

I’m sure many of you remember the years Walter spent working hard as the official greeter of the Lodge. He would spend his days lounging, receiving lots of pats and scratches, posing for photos, and ultimately bringing joy to everyone that visited. His gentle, loving personality made him the perfect candidate for the job. We’ll never forget him! The Pioneer Woman Mercantile via Facebook

Walter (KFOR) Walter (KFOR) Walter (KFOR)

Of course, Walter’s fans are sharing their memories of the pup and offering condolences to the Drummond family.

As of 2020, Ree Drummond’s ranch was home to seven dogs: four basset hounds, two labs, and one German shepherd. Walter was the oldest in the pack.

The family added a new member, Shelby, in June 2023.