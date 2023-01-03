MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Friends and fans of Gangsta Boo, an original member of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, describe her as a pioneer whose name will live on forever following her death.

The rapper was found dead at a home in Whitehaven on Sunday evening. Memphis Police said Monday there were no immediate signs of foul play and the investigation into her death is ongoing.

Grammy award-winning producer Drumma Boy has been friends with Gangsta Boo for more than 20 years.

“Man, tears, tears and just letting it out. Like again, this is like my blood sister,” he said.

Born Lola Mitchell in Whitehaven, the 43-year-old is described as a pioneer of female rap. Beyond being a member of the original Three 6 Mafia, she collaborated with artists like Eminem, E-40, OutKast, Lil Jon, and a long list of others.

She appeared on WREG’s Live at 9 program last year where she talked about her appearance on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, other projects she had in the works, and her love for her hometown.

Drumma Boy and Gangsta Boo recently worked together.

“We shot a video in Memphis last week like literally six days ago, seven days ago,” he said.

Drumma Boy said she recently felt re-inspired.

“She was just so excited like, ‘man I feel like I’m resurging.’ The newer generations are paying me so much respect and love. My show prices are going up like man, we gotta get back in there Drum and do a new album,” he recalled. “We were actually working on a new album, she’s got a book she was working on.”

She was also excited about the next generation of female artists.

“She motivated all the young girls and she would always comment on everyone’s page and call me and be like, ‘You know who this is Glitter Gloss? You know who this is GloRilla,” Drumma Boy said.

As for how she will be remembered, he said she will always be known as someone who gave her all.

“The Queen of Memphis. The Queen of Memphis. She is loving, kind, sweet, sincere, loyal, dependable,” he said. “I’m definitely thankful for Gangsta Boo, a.k.a Lola, you know what I mean we love you forever and we’re going to keep her name going forever,” he said. “She was an iron sharpener. She was sharp as iron, she was that and she sharpened us all, she prepared us all for our greatest moments and we’re forever going to love her and are forever grateful to her spirit.”

Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time. We will keep you posted as we learn more information.