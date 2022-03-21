JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Country music legend and Philadelphia, Mississippi, native Marty Stuart will be at the Two Mississippi Museums Monday, March 21 at 12:30 p.m., to preview his new exhibit, The World of Marty Stuart.

The exhibit features artifacts from Stuart as well as Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, and Jimmie Rodgers, among others.

MDAH will also announce details about the inaugural Mississippi Makers Fest, a music, food, and arts festival set to take place on the museum grounds the same weekend the exhibit opens.