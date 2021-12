BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Theory of a Deadman and Shaman’s Harvest will be performing at City Hall Live in Brandon on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Theory of a Deadman is a Los Angeles-based Canadian band most recognized for their biggest hit “Rx (Medicate).” Shaman’s Harvest will join as a special guest.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10:00 a.m. Purchase them here.