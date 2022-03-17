JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – “Take me back to those good old days again,” is a saying that comes to mind when witticism sayings, movies, or places is brought up from the past.
Many things have changed from the early 2000s up until 2022. The early 2000s played a vital part in the childhoods of young Millennials today. It shaped and created exciting memories to remember for years to come.
Here is a list of things you will remember from the early 2000s:
- Blockbusters: Before Netflix’s, Hulu, or any of the other streaming services that we have now, families had the excitement of going to physically pick out movies. Blockbusters was literally an attraction for many that grew up in the early 2000s.
- Sadly Blockbuster declared bankruptcy in 2010, and by 2014 all of corporate-owned stores had shuttered, according to the BikeHike website.
- McDonald’s Birthday parties: If you grew up in the early 2000s, at least one of your birthdays or someone you knew birthday was celebrated at McDonald’s. If not, you definitely did not grow up in the early 2000s.
- Although many people associate McDonald’s birthday parties with the 1990s and 2000s, McDonald’s birthday parties are still an active part of the chain’s business model. McDonald’s also offers virtual restaurant backgrounds for a McDonald’s theme party in the comfort of your own home. Visit the McDonald’s website to learn more.
- Easy Bake Ovens: Who knew a light bulb could cook exquisite treats? From cookies, cakes, and quesadillas. If you grew up in the early 2000s, you were a top chef like no other.
- iPod Touch: If you owned a iPod Touch in the early 2000s, you was considered popular.
- Believe it or not, first generation iPods can still be bought on eBay.
- Dragon Tales: “I wish, I wish, with all my heart, to fly with dragons in a land apart.” If you grew up in the early 2000s you probably said the chant when you saw the title.
- According to the PBS Kids Go website, the series began broadcasting on the PBS on their PBS Kids block on September 6, 1999, with its final episode airing on November 25, 2005, Reruns ran until August 31, 2010. However, episodes of the show are still sold on DVD.
- Twilight: Early 2000s children either had that friend or were the person who relished about reading all of the Twilight books before the movies came out.
- The first Twilight movie can be bought or rented on Amazon Prime.