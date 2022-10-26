JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emmett Till was kidnapped by white men in Mississippi and was killed over accusations the Black teenager had flirted with a white woman in a country store in 1955.

Now, his story will make its way to theaters on Friday, October 28 in the movie “Till.”

The film depicts the story of Mamie Till Mobley’s pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son who was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. His death sparked the Civil Rights Movement.

Till Mobley’s fight for justice will be put on full display in the movie. She is being portrayed by actress Danielle Deadwyler.

“She laid out the intimacy of what it meant to rear him to love him, birth him, to witness all of the challenges that of him being a little kid doing silly things or tapping him on the leg for the first time and being like, ‘No. I’m not going to disciplined my child that way.’ It’s just gave a real crux of how that love and all of the things the memories that come with that kind of love, and then the specificity of the things that we address in the film, which are what that experience was in the funeral home, which was what that experience was when the coffin is first received at the train station. And we delve into a whole host of other things including archival footage that gave a breath of what it felt and looked like to be in Mississippi during the court trial,“ explained Deadwyler.

There will be a screening of the movie on Thursday, October 27 in Mound Bayou, Mississippi, at 7:00 p.m.