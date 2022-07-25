JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, filmmakers of Till announced the movie will make its world premiere at the 60th New York Film Festival, which takes place September 30 through October 16.

Till stars Danielle Deadwyler (Mamie Till Mobley), Jalyn Hall (Emmett Till), Frankie Faison (John Carthan), Haley Bennett (Carolyn Bryant), Sean Patrick Thomas (Gene Mobley), John Douglas Thompson (Moses Wright) and Whoopi Goldberg (Alma Carthan).

The film depicts the story of Mamie Till Mobley’s pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. His death sparked the Civil Rights Movement.

On opening weekend, writer-director Chinonye Chukwu will join her cast and producers at the film’s launch.

“I’m incredibly proud and excited to premiere my film Till at the 60th New York Film Festival.” Chukwu commented. “As a filmmaker, to be embraced by NYFF for this particular feature and to have the opportunity to screen Till for youth nationwide is exhilarating. Considering its storied history of programming highly respected cinema, I’m deeply humbled to be in the company of filmmakers I’ve long admired.”

The film comes as an unserved arrest warrant was found in the Till case. The warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who accused the 14-year-old Till of making improper advances at a family store in Money, Mississippi, was discovered recently in the basement of a Leflore County courthouse.

In an unpublished memoir, Bryant Donham said she neither identified Till to the killers nor wanted him murdered.

Her then-husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam were acquitted of murder charges in the case but later confessed in a magazine interview.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R) has no plan to prosecute Bryant Donham in the case.

“There’s no new evidence to open the case back up,” Michelle Williams, chief of staff for Attorney General Lynn Fitch, told The Associated Press.

Williams also said Fitch’s office has not been in contact with Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson, the local prosecutor who would be responsible for pursuing any case against Bryant Donham.

NYFF60 tickets will go on sale to the General Public on Monday, September 19 at 11:00 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.