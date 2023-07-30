BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Tim McGraw will bring his Standing Room Only Tour to the Mississippi Coast next year!

The Grammy Award winning Country music singer will perform at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on June 13, 2024. He will be joined by Carly Pearce.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

The tour will feature McGraw’s biggest hits, as well as songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album Standing Room Only.

All tickets, including VIP packages, will be on sale starting on August 4 at 10:00 a.m.

On August 25, McGraw will release his new album Standing Room Only via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music.