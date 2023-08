Toni Judkins, Senior Vice President of Programming Development for Hallmark Media, joins us to talk about two productions “Napa Ever After” and “Crimson Hearts Collide” (Hallmark Media’s first scripted podcast).

Denise Boutté and Colin Lawrence find romance at a picturesque family winery in “NAPA EVER AFTER,” a new, original movie premiering August 26, on Hallmark Channel.

Crimson Hearts Collide features an all-star cast, including Malinda Williams, Amanda Seales, and Keith D. Robinson. Episodes 1-2 drop on August 24th.