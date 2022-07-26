JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) will celebrate its centennial anniversary with a concert in Jackson.

The concert will feature Trace Adkins, Clay Walker and Drake White at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. The concert is one of many activities MFBF is hosting to commemorate 100 years of faith, family and Farm Bureau in 2022.

“By hosting this concert, we hope to show our appreciation to our 180,000 member families and bring attention to all the hard work Mississippi farmers and ranchers do every day and have done for 100 years,” MFBF President Mike McCormick said. “We are proud to have Trace Adkins, Clay Walker and Drake White join us in celebrating this milestone.”

Those who wish to purchase tickets for the Trace Adkins, Clay Walker and Drake White concert can visit www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, July 28.

In addition to the concert, MFBF will host the Mississippi Farm Bureau Classic and Mississippi Farm and Land Expo Friday, December 2-4, 2022, at the Mississippi Fairgrounds. Mississippi youth will have the opportunity to show their swine and cattle projects in the Mississippi Farm Bureau Classic.

The Mississippi Farm and Land Expo will showcase the latest technical information, products and innovation representing every phase of Mississippi agriculture with more than 150 exhibits at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

“We are excited to offer a variety of events and activities for all Mississippians to enjoy and celebrate with us,” McCormick said. “Not many organizations get to turn 100 years old, so we want to recognize this accomplishment with every Mississippian who helped make this wonderful organization so successful.”