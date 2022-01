HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – County music artist Tracy Byrd will perform at the Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on Friday, June 10.

The show will kick off with a block party in front of the theater at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45, $55 and $65, and tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.