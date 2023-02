BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Emmy-nominated comedian and “Saturday Night Live” veteran Tracy Morgan is set to make a stop at the Beau Rivage Theatre in Biloxi.

The show will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5. Ticket prices range from $39.95 to $65.95.

Tickets can be purchased at the Beau Rivage Box Office, at the venue’s website or by calling (888)-566-7469.