JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A trailer has been released for a new Bruce Willis movie that was filmed in Jackson, Mississippi, in 2021.

According to IMDb, “A Day to Die” is expected to be released in February 2022. The film was directed by Wes Miller and stars Willis, Frank Grillo and Kevin Dillon. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba can also be seen in the trailer.

IMDb had a description of the movie on its website:

After killing a drug syndicate member while protecting a parolee, Connor Connolly has one day to pay two million dollars in reparations he doesn’t have to Tyrone Pettis. He is forced to ask his old military ops crew, led by Brice Mason, to come together and somehow get two million dollars before Connor loses everyone he loves. IMDb

Click here to watch the trailer.