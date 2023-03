Pat Monahan with band Train 2022 photographed at Studio B Portraits in Issaquah by photographer Brooke Clark – AM Gold project

BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – TRAIN Live in Concert will make a stop in Brandon on Friday, September 7.

The show will be held at the Brandon Amphitheatre. Special guest PARMALEE will also perform.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17 through Ticketmaster.