HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Three faculty members and a student from The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Music will perform a chamber music program in the Weill Recital Hall at renowned Carnegie Hall. The program will take place on January 11 at 8:00 p.m.

The chamber music program, presented in part by the Blueprint Foundation, includes a world premiere of music by Kazandjiev, a United States premiere of music by Poturlyan, and selections by Piazzolla and Brahms. Tickets are available at carnegiehall.org.

“I am very honored to have the continued support of the Blueprint Scholarship and to be invited again to perform a chamber music recital with my colleagues,” said Dr. Borislava Iltcheva, USM professor of violin.

She is joined by Southern Miss faculty Dr. Michael Bunchman, piano, and Dr. Hsiaopei Lee, viola. Also performing is Alexander Ilchev, a master’s student at USM.

The program includes the world premiere of Vassil Kazandjiev’s “Elegy;” the U.S. premiere of Artin Poturlyan’s “With Artin Visiting Ilchevi’s Place;” Brahms’ Piano Q in F minor, Op 34; and Astor Piazzolla’s “Libertango” and “Oblivion.”