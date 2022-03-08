(NEXSTAR) – There may be no two alcoholic beverages that have gained more popularity in recent years than mimosas and hard seltzers. Now you can get both in the same can.

Vizzy, known for its hard seltzers in orange boxes, has rolled out a new line of mimosa-inspired hard seltzers to answer that question.

Calling them the first of their kind, Vizzy’s line has four mimosa-based flavors: Peach Orange, Pineapple Orange, Strawberry Orange, and Pomegranate Orange. After trying each flavor in a sample supplied by Vizzy, I’m here to tell you how they taste in no particular order.

First, Peach Orange. It smells a lot like peach when you crack it open, and tastes like an even mix of peach and orange. While the flavor is strong, it doesn’t last very long after each sip. Next, Pineapple Orange. This one also has a strong aroma, like pineapple juice with a sour twist. As long as you like pineapple juice, you’re probably going to like this mimosa seltzer.

Then we have the Strawberry Orange. This one doesn’t smell like the fruit it’s supposed to be, and the flavor feels more artificial than the previous two. If you’re hoping for a strawberry flavor, don’t expect it here, either. Finally, the Pomegranate Orange. The aroma with this is, again, spot-on, but it tasted more like eating a salad with pomegranate and citrus than a mimosa.

All four mimosa seltzers are light, crisp, and easy to drink, like other Vizzy hard seltzers. They don’t feel thick like a drink made with orange juice can sometimes feel. But, all four taste more like hard seltzers than a mimosa – they’re missing the champagne, and for mimosa lovers, that may be a deal-breaker.

There are also mimosas in a can already on the market, like Ohza and Soleil.

In comparison to the two top-selling hard seltzers on the market – White Claw and Truly, according to Business Insider – these mimosa-inspired Vizzy drinks are a bit lighter. White Claw’s Blood Orange hard seltzer, for example, has more sugar than the Vizzy mimosa-inspired seltzers, and a stronger orange flavor (because it isn’t combined with another fruit). Truly has a wide variety of fruit flavors, but they also have less of an alcohol taste than the Vizzy mimosa-inspired collection.

Vizzy isn’t the first beverage line to add new variations this year. Bud Light rolled out Bud Light Next ahead of the Super Bowl, and Coca-Cola launched Starlight, the first in a new venture of Coca-Cola Creations.