BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – You now have the chance to win two tickets to see Luke Bryan at the Brandon Amphitheater!

Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) and Red Mountain Entertainment partnered for the ticket giveaway.

Five winners will be randomly selected and will receive two tickets each for the Sunday, August 13 concert. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Brandon Amphitheater.

The contest will be open from 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 8 to 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 10. Winners will receive a phone call and/or email.

All winners’ names will be submitted to the Brandon Amphitheater, where the winners’ tickets will be available at will-call.

There can only be one entry per person, and duplicates will be disqualified.

