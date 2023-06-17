JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may not know this, but Mississippi is home to several historic theaters. Many of the theaters offer a glimpse back in time with their preserved architecture.

WJTV 12 News has compiled a list of the historic theaters that you can visit across the state.

Temple Theatre for the Performing Arts – Meridian

The theatre opened in Meridian in 1927. For years, the theatre entertained the public with silent movies and live music. In modern times, the theatre is used for concerts, stage plays and movies. Visitors can visit the theatre for a tour.

Coliseum Civic Center – Corinth

The Civic Center in downtown Corinth was designed and built in 1923-1924. In recent times, the Coliseum became a focal point for downtown revitalization in Corinth. Programs over the past three decades have included, music artists, concerts, school performances and traveling educational programs.

Arabian Theatre – Laurel

The Arabian Theatre opened in 1927. At the time, the theatre was located next tot he Pinehurst Hotel. The facility was acquired by the Laurel Little Theatre company in 1977, which uses the theatre for live theatrical productions.

Grand Opera House of Mississippi – Meridian

The Grand Opera House of Mississippi opened its doors in 1890. The theatre was the host to traveling shows. In September 2006, the building reopened as the Riley Center. The center currently hosts performances.

Hattiesburg Saenger Theater – Hattiesburg

The Saenger Theater was built in Hattiesburg in 1929. One of its features was an organ, which played before the beginning of a movie and between shows. In recent years, the theater hosts a wide range of events, including concerts.

The Lyric Oxford – Oxford

The Lyric was built in Oxford in the late 1800s. During the 1920s, the building was converted into a theater for live performances and silent films. The Lyric underwent a restoration process in the 2007. The building now hosts concerts and private events.

The Elkin Theatre – Aberdeen

The Elkin Theatre opened in downtown Aberdeen in 1937 as a movie theater. In recent years, movies are still shown at the theater. The building underwent renovations and has also hosted dance recitals, school band concerts and art shows.