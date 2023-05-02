PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Country star Carly Pearce will help celebrate the City of Pearl’s 50th anniversary as the headliner for the 2023 Pearl Day Concert.

The concert will take place Saturday, May 6 in the north lot of Trustmark Park. The concert will also include performances by Travis Denning and Ben Burgess.

Here are some things that you should know before attending the event:

  • Parking will be free as well and the concert will be open seating, first come first serve.
  • Attendees are encouraged to bring collapsible outdoor chairs or blankets to enjoy the show. (Subject to search upon entry.)
  • Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:00 p.m.
  • No coolers, wagons or outside food or beverages will be allowed. There will be a wide range of concessions for sale.
  • A clear bag policy will be enforced.
  • No weapons of any kind, including pocket knives.
  • All attendees will have to pass through a security checkpoint.
Courtesy: City of Pearl

The first 5,000 attendees will receive a commemorative ticket as they enter.