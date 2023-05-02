PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Country star Carly Pearce will help celebrate the City of Pearl’s 50th anniversary as the headliner for the 2023 Pearl Day Concert.
The concert will take place Saturday, May 6 in the north lot of Trustmark Park. The concert will also include performances by Travis Denning and Ben Burgess.
Here are some things that you should know before attending the event:
- Parking will be free as well and the concert will be open seating, first come first serve.
- Attendees are encouraged to bring collapsible outdoor chairs or blankets to enjoy the show. (Subject to search upon entry.)
- Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:00 p.m.
- No coolers, wagons or outside food or beverages will be allowed. There will be a wide range of concessions for sale.
- A clear bag policy will be enforced.
- No weapons of any kind, including pocket knives.
- All attendees will have to pass through a security checkpoint.
The first 5,000 attendees will receive a commemorative ticket as they enter.