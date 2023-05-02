PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Country star Carly Pearce will help celebrate the City of Pearl’s 50th anniversary as the headliner for the 2023 Pearl Day Concert.

The concert will take place Saturday, May 6 in the north lot of Trustmark Park. The concert will also include performances by Travis Denning and Ben Burgess.

Here are some things that you should know before attending the event:

Parking will be free as well and the concert will be open seating, first come first serve.

Attendees are encouraged to bring collapsible outdoor chairs or blankets to enjoy the show. (Subject to search upon entry.)

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:00 p.m.

No coolers, wagons or outside food or beverages will be allowed. There will be a wide range of concessions for sale.

A clear bag policy will be enforced.

No weapons of any kind, including pocket knives.

All attendees will have to pass through a security checkpoint.

Courtesy: City of Pearl

The first 5,000 attendees will receive a commemorative ticket as they enter.