The magic of Hollywood is that oftentimes movies aren’t filmed anywhere near where they purport to be taking place. California may be home to Hollywood, but so many of your favorite films were set against backdrops far removed from the glitterati of the West Coast.

With huge studios like Warner Bros., MGM, and RKO Pictures churning out film after film during the heyday of the silver screen, California made a name for itself as the cornerstone for all things movies. As the industry has continued to shift, however, that has begun to change.

From the need for more rural settings to a director’s desire to get everything as historically accurate as possible, not to mention the attractive tax incentives offered by states outside of California, crews are increasingly enticed to look elsewhere when filming. More and more, shoots take place in the most unexpected places in a quest to entertain, and sometimes, to make film history. Have you ever wondered where the Cullen house in the “Twilight” movies actually is? (The answer is Oregon.) How about the location of where the wasteland astronauts trekked in “Planet of the Apes” from 1968? (Answer: Arizona.)

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in Mississippi using data from Movie Locations. Additional information about each film was collected from IMDb. Some films may have been omitted due to data dissimilarities and lack of corresponding information found on IMDb.

Baby Doll (1956)

– Director: Elia Kazan

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (8.1K reviews)

– Runtime: 114 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Drama

– Cast: Karl Malden, Carroll Baker, and Eli Wallach

The Help (2011)

– Director: Tate Taylor

– IMDb user rating: 8.1 (480K reviews)

– Runtime: 146 minutes

– Genres: Drama

– Cast: Viola Davis, Emma Stone, and Octavia Spencer

Home from the Hill (1960)

– Director: Vincente Minnelli

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (3.7K reviews)

– Runtime: 150 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Robert Mitchum, Eleanor Parker, and George Peppard

Miss Firecracker (1989)

– Director: Thomas Schlamme

– IMDb user rating: 6.0 (2.3K reviews)

– Runtime: 102 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Drama

– Cast: Holly Hunter, Mary Steenburgen, and Tim Robbins

Mississippi Burning (1988)

– Director: Alan Parker

– IMDb user rating: 7.8 (106K reviews)

– Runtime: 128 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Mystery

– Cast: Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe, and Frances McDormand

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

– Director: Joel Coen

– IMDb user rating: 7.7 (324K reviews)

– Runtime: 107 minutes

– Genres: Adventure, Comedy, and Crime

– Cast: George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson

Raintree County (1957)

– Director: Edward Dmytryk

– IMDb user rating: 6.3 (4.2K reviews)

– Runtime: 182 minutes

– Genres: Drama, Romance, and War

– Cast: Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor, and Eva Marie Saint

Thieves Like Us (1974)

– Director: Robert Altman

– IMDb user rating: 7.0 (5K reviews)

– Runtime: 123 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Romance

– Cast: Keith Carradine, Shelley Duvall, and John Schuck

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Olivia Monahan, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.