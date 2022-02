STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Belinda Davids will perform “The Greatest Love of All” Whitney Houston tribute show on Tuesday, February 15.

A six-piece live band and dancers will perform alongside Davids’ vocals. Showtime is 7:00 p.m. at the Bettersworth Auditorium in Lee Hall on MSU’s campus.

Tickets for adults are $30, tickets for children 12 and under are $10, and students can attend for free with a student ID. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.