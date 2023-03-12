(NEXSTAR) – During Sunday’s 95th Academy Awards, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the lead nominee, stole the show, scoring seven Oscars as the film industry moved past “the slap” of last year’s ceremony.

Here are the night’s winners.

Best Picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor in a leading role: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Actress in a leading role: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Animated Feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Documentary Feature: “Navalny”

Live Action-Short: “An Irish Goodbye”

Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley; “The Whale”

Costume Design: Ruth Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

International Feature Film: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany

Documentary Short Film: “The Elephant Whisperers”

Animated Short Film: “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse”

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck, design, and Ernestine Hipper, set decoration; “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Original Score: Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett; “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Writing (Original Screenplay): Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Writing (Adapted Screenplay): Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Sound: Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor; “Top Gun: Maverick”

Music (Original Song): “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR;” by M.M Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose

Film editing: Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Directing: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.