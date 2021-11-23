WWE wrestler Seth Rollins attacked by fan at live broadcast of ‘Monday Night RAW,’ videos show

A 24-year-old man from Brooklyn was arrested and charged with attempted assault after attacking Seth Rollins (seen here in 2018), during a live broadcast of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” on Monday night. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday night after attacking WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during a live broadcast of “Monday Night RAW” at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The man, identified as Elisah Spencer, of Brooklyn, has been charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs – disruption of a live sporting event, the NYPD has confirmed.

The attack occurred right after Rollins’ match at approximately 9:20 p.m., police say. Footage of the incident shared to Twitter shows the man charging at Rollins just as the WWE Superstar was walking backstage up the entrance ramp. The man had earlier left his seat and “jumped the metal barricade” to obtain access to the ramp, according to police.

As seen in one of the videos shared on Twitter, the attacker then tackled Rollins to the ground and appeared to pull at his hair. Referees and security personnel separated the two and escorted the attacker away.

“The individual was taken into custody at the scene,” police said.

Rollins suffered a swollen lip but refused medical attention, the NYPD added.

The WWE responded shortly after the incident, issuing a statement obtained by ESPN.

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously,” the WWE wrote. “The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”