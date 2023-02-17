JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A ‘Yellowstone’ actor made a special guest appearance at the 58th annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson welcomed Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce on the hit show.

According to Gipson, fans will be able to meet Smith on Friday, February 17 at 5:00 p.m. in the Red Room inside the Mississippi Coliseum. Guests will line up and enter from the north side of the coliseum.

The rodeo is being held on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Friday, February 17, 2023:

8:00 a.m. – Dixie National Quarter Horse Show – Equine Center

11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart

12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo – Trade Mart

7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Casey Donahew – Coliseum

Scheduled Activities & Events for Saturday, February 18, 2023:

8:00 a.m. – Dixie National Quarter Horse Show – Equine Center

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo – Trade Mart

11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart

2:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Chris Lane – Coliseum

7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Chris Lane – Coliseum

Scheduled Activities & Events for Sunday, February 19, 2023:

8:00 a.m. – Dixie National Quarter Horse Show – Equine Center

10:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo – Trade Mart

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart

Events of the 58th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo run through Sunday, February 19, 2023.

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320.