MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Medical Examiner released their findings on Tuesday regarding Young Dolph’s death on Tuesday, ruling it a homicide.

According to the report, Young Dolph suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck and chest. The medical examiner officially lists the cause of death as “gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and torso.”

The medical examiner said the manner of death was homicide.

Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thorton Jr., was killed November 17 in a shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways.

He was 36-years old.

Officers and witnesses could be seen in front of a broken window at a bakery in a strip shopping center that Young Dolph had visited recently.

On Dec. 9, police say the first suspect, Cornelius Smith was arrested in Southaven, Mississippi for an auto-theft warrant, which involved the white vehicle that was believed to be the getaway car in the murder.

Second suspect, Justin Johnson, 23, also known as Straight Drop, was captured in Indiana on Jan. 11.

Both suspects plead guilty a month later. Their next hearing is set for March 24.

MPD named Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor as two persons of interest in the case on Feb. 20. Burns was taken into custody two days later. Taylor has not been arrested.