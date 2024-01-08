BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – ZZ Top will bring “The Elevation Tour” to Brandon, Mississippi, this year!

The rock band will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on March 20, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and at the Amphitheater Box Office.

The band has sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.