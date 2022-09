HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – ZZ Top will perform in Hattiesburg on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The band will perform at The Lawn at Lake Terrace. Tickets for the ZZ Top Raw Whiskey Tour will go on sale September 9 and can be purchased online.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and showtime is at 8:00 p.m.

The band has sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.