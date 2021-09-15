Darden Restaurants helps Feeding America“Drive out” hunger with fleet of ten trucks provided to food pantries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Darden Restaurants is helping Feeding America add refrigerated trucks to ten

Feeding America food banks to support mobile pantry programs and food distribution.

Through a $2 million dollar grant from the Darden Restaurants, Inc. Foundation, each food bank will receive a 26-foot vehicle that can transport 12,000 pounds of food at a time. The grant also provides financial support for the Feeding America network, food banks will receive $26,000 to use for food and other needs.

Darden and the Darden Foundation have been partners with Feeding America for more than 10 years. Earlier this year Darden provided five refrigerated trucks for food banks located in Columbus, Ga.; Memphis, Tenn.; Orlando, Fla.; San Antonio, Texas; and Shreveport, La. Within their first four months, these vehicles enabled more than 300 mobile food pantries that distributed more than 8.7 million meals in their communities according to Darden.

Food banks receiving this gift include:

• Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

• East Texas Food Bank

• Feeding the Gulf Coast

• Feeding Northeast Florida

• Feeding Tampa Bay

• Food Bank of North Alabama

• Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

• Forgotten Harvest

• Mississippi Food Network

• Tarrant Area Food Bank

Since 2017, the Darden Foundation has provided more than $10 million to support Feeding America

member food banks across all 50 states.