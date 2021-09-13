Hunger Action: How transportation can help solve food insecurity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Citizens in Hinds County say access to transportation may be the solution to solving hunger.

According to Feeding America, 67% of the households served in their network have to face the hard choice between paying for food or paying for transportation. Food banks are designed to help distribute food to those in need, but often those people in need, face the biggest accessibility challenges ending up forced to walk to their destinations.

Galloway United Methodist Church offers a outreach program called Grace Place. Through Grace Place they are able to provide hot meals to the hungry and mentor many of their visitors. Through mentorship and community service some members of Grace Place can earn themselves a bike. They’re calling it Transformation Cycles and through the program they hope to earn trust with their members, teach responsibility and give people a way to get where they need to go according to Outreach Director Sharon Davis.

All this month, 12 News is joining the fight against hunger. Each week, we’ll be featuring stories about the issue and inviting you to join us.