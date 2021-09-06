Hunger Action in Heidelberg Mississippi

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT)- Citizens in Jasper County are going hungry without access to fresh groceries

There is an emerging trend of grocery stores shutting down in rural areas like the grocery store in Heidelberg which closed in 2019. People in Jasper County have to travel to Bay Springs or Laurel Mississippi for fresh produce. Food pantries have been tasked with picking up the slack partnering with Mississippi Food Network to get supplies to feed their people.

The Dollar General in town supplies basic needs but does not offer fresh fruits and vegetables nor does the food pantries. Seniors who live in this town have to carpool in order to get groceries, spending much of their monthly stipends on food supply and transportation. The pharmacy in town is also gone which they say has made life difficult.

All this month, 12 News is joining the fight against hunger.

