Our law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical responders deserve to be recognized for their service to our community. Therefore, we are starting a recognition program, on-air and on-line, that will allow the submission of names of public safety professionals who have provided extraordinary service to their communities. This recognition program is called, “Focused on Those Who Serve.”

WJTV 12 and Mississippi’s CW invite you to salute these heroes who often risk their own lives in service to others. It’s a way for all of us to tell them, “Thank you”.

Nominate a policeman, deputy, state trooper, fire-rescue worker, paramedic, EMT or medical first responder you would like to see honored. Please send us your nominee’s name, picture, biography and other information of what makes them the hero they are!

Focused on Those Who Serve is proudly sponsored by AMR, providing care to the world at a moment’s notice.